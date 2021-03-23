League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gerken
  • 38Tchamadeu
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 21Clampin
  • 8Pell
  • 24Stevenson
  • 22Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 10Brown
  • 7Senior
  • 45Nouble

Substitutes

  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 3Doherty
  • 9Oteh
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 14Chilvers
  • 29George
  • 39Folivi

Tranmere

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Davies
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 18MacDonald
  • 17Khan
  • 8Spearing
  • 19Feeney
  • 7Morris
  • 22Lewis
  • 35Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 4Nelson
  • 12Jolley
  • 13Murphy
  • 15Crawford
  • 16Kirby
  • 27Burton
  • 28Nugent
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere35187104839961
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter341411958401853
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Carlisle34147134641549
12Leyton Orient36139143939048
13Bradford34139123838048
14Harrogate36146164041-148
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Mansfield37916124448-443
17Oldham36119165261-942
18Scunthorpe35126173645-942
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall35815123845-739
21Barrow34108164143-238
22Colchester36814143349-1638
23Southend36710192250-2831
24Grimsby35610192654-2828
