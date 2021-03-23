Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers

ColchesterColchester United19:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gerken
- 38Tchamadeu
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 21Clampin
- 8Pell
- 24Stevenson
- 22Sarpong-Wiredu
- 10Brown
- 7Senior
- 45Nouble
Substitutes
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 3Doherty
- 9Oteh
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 14Chilvers
- 29George
- 39Folivi
Tranmere
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Davies
- 3Ridehalgh
- 26Clarke
- 6Monthe
- 18MacDonald
- 17Khan
- 8Spearing
- 19Feeney
- 7Morris
- 22Lewis
- 35Lloyd-McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 4Nelson
- 12Jolley
- 13Murphy
- 15Crawford
- 16Kirby
- 27Burton
- 28Nugent
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
Match report to follow.