Forest Green Rovers v Southend United

Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Thomas
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 5Stokes
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 7Hutchinson
- 20Whitehouse
- 8Adams
- 17Bailey
- 23Davison
- 11Cadden
Substitutes
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 10Collins
- 14Matt
- 18Young
- 21Wagstaff
- 25Richardson
Southend
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oxley
- 2Bwomono
- 5Hobson
- 48White
- 12Clifford
- 28Taylor
- 8Dieng
- 44Ferguson
- 17Hackett-Fairchild
- 18Acquah
- 9Akinola
Substitutes
- 4McCormack
- 6Cordner
- 10Goodship
- 13Seaden
- 20Nathaniel-George
- 24Demetriou
- 30Holmes
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Southend United).
Foul by Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers).
Simeon Akinola (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hutchinson (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Nathan Ferguson (Southend United).
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Taylor (Southend United).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.