League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0SouthendSouthend United0

Forest Green Rovers v Southend United

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 4-3-3

  • 24Thomas
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 5Stokes
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 7Hutchinson
  • 20Whitehouse
  • 8Adams
  • 17Bailey
  • 23Davison
  • 11Cadden

Substitutes

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 10Collins
  • 14Matt
  • 18Young
  • 21Wagstaff
  • 25Richardson

Southend

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Bwomono
  • 5Hobson
  • 48White
  • 12Clifford
  • 28Taylor
  • 8Dieng
  • 44Ferguson
  • 17Hackett-Fairchild
  • 18Acquah
  • 9Akinola

Substitutes

  • 4McCormack
  • 6Cordner
  • 10Goodship
  • 13Seaden
  • 20Nathaniel-George
  • 24Demetriou
  • 30Holmes
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Elliott Whitehouse (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Timothee Dieng (Southend United).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Odin Bailey (Forest Green Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Simeon Akinola (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isaac Hutchinson (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Nathan Ferguson (Southend United).

  7. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Taylor (Southend United).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge31157947291852
2Forest Green291410539261352
3Cheltenham29148738261250
4Morecambe3014794141049
5Tranmere2914694036448
6Exeter281210651351646
7Salford29129839251445
8Newport2912983731645
9Bolton30128103840-244
10Carlisle26134937271043
11Bradford28117103231140
12Leyton Orient29116123531439
13Harrogate30116133437-339
14Crawley28108103837138
15Walsall2981473537-238
16Scunthorpe28112153137-635
17Oldham29105144653-735
18Port Vale3097144144-334
19Mansfield2971393740-334
20Stevenage31713112431-734
21Colchester29712103139-833
22Barrow2868143339-626
23Southend3067171845-2725
24Grimsby2866162247-2524
View full League Two table

