Walsall v Newport County

Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Roberts
- 24White
- 6Scarr
- 4Sadler
- 2Norman
- 12Bates
- 28Vincent
- 3Melbourne
- 10GordonBooked at 8mins
- 9Lavery
- 23Osadebe
Substitutes
- 7Sinclair
- 11Osei Yaw
- 13Rose
- 15McDonald
- 18Leak
- 20Perry
- 29Reid
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 6Farquharson
- 8Dolan
- 28Demetriou
- 32Shephard
- 4Labadie
- 10Sheehan
- 17Bennett
- 3Haynes
- 18Maynard
- 19Telford
Substitutes
- 1King
- 9Amond
- 14Lewis
- 16Gambin
- 20Hartigan
- 27Scrimshaw
- 29Taylor
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from long range on the right.
Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Norman (Walsall) header from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.
Attempt missed. Mat Sadler (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.
Max Melbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Maynard.
Attempt blocked. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Norman.
Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall).
Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dan Scarr (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Maynard (Newport County).
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Dan Scarr.
Foul by Frank Vincent (Walsall).
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caolan Lavery.
Frank Vincent (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.