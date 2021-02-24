League Two
WalsallWalsall0NewportNewport County0

Walsall v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 24White
  • 6Scarr
  • 4Sadler
  • 2Norman
  • 12Bates
  • 28Vincent
  • 3Melbourne
  • 10GordonBooked at 8mins
  • 9Lavery
  • 23Osadebe

Substitutes

  • 7Sinclair
  • 11Osei Yaw
  • 13Rose
  • 15McDonald
  • 18Leak
  • 20Perry
  • 29Reid

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 6Farquharson
  • 8Dolan
  • 28Demetriou
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Labadie
  • 10Sheehan
  • 17Bennett
  • 3Haynes
  • 18Maynard
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 9Amond
  • 14Lewis
  • 16Gambin
  • 20Hartigan
  • 27Scrimshaw
  • 29Taylor
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

  2. Post update

    Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from long range on the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Haynes.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Norman (Walsall) header from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ryan Haynes.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mat Sadler (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Norman with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Max Melbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Maynard.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caolan Lavery (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Norman.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall).

  13. Post update

    Liam Shephard (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Dan Scarr (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Maynard (Newport County).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Dan Scarr.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Frank Vincent (Walsall).

  18. Post update

    Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Osadebe (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caolan Lavery.

  20. Post update

    Frank Vincent (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge31157947291852
2Forest Green291410539261352
3Cheltenham29148738261250
4Morecambe3014794141049
5Tranmere2914694036448
6Exeter281210651351646
7Salford29129839251445
8Newport2912983731645
9Bolton30128103840-244
10Carlisle26134937271043
11Bradford28117103231140
12Leyton Orient29116123531439
13Harrogate30116133437-339
14Crawley28108103837138
15Walsall2981473537-238
16Scunthorpe28112153137-635
17Oldham29105144653-735
18Port Vale3097144144-334
19Mansfield2971393740-334
20Stevenage31713112431-734
21Colchester29712103139-833
22Barrow2868143339-626
23Southend3067171845-2725
24Grimsby2866162247-2524
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC