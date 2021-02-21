Tuesday's National League game between Woking and Dover Athletic has been postponed because the Kent club are unable to fulfil the fixture.
Dover placed their players, management and staff on furlough this month, saying they will not play until "appropriate funding" is available.
The Whites were one of seven sides to vote to end the National League season, but the campaign will continue.
Dover are bottom of the table, having played just 15 games this season.
The Crabble outfit, whose home match against King's Lynn Town on Saturday was also called off, have been charged twice by the National League for a breach of its rules for failing to play previous fixtures.