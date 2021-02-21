Last updated on .From the section National League

Woking are 16th in the National League table

Tuesday's National League game between Woking and Dover Athletic has been postponed because the Kent club are unable to fulfil the fixture.

Dover placed their players, management and staff on furlough this month, saying they will not play until "appropriate funding" is available.

The Whites were one of seven sides to vote to end the National League season, but the campaign will continue.

Dover are bottom of the table, having played just 15 games this season.