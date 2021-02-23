National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Bromley

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 14Pearce
  • 12Fyfield
  • 8Mafuta
  • 19Smith
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 10Murtagh
  • 11Whitely
  • 23Marsh
  • 22Morias
  • 9Tshimanga

Substitutes

  • 6Stephens
  • 16Francis-Angol
  • 17Huddart
  • 18Coulthirst
  • 20McDonnell

Bromley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 4Bingham
  • 2Kizzi
  • 7Coulson
  • 8Raymond
  • 9Cheek
  • 24Bridge
  • 16Trotter
  • 6Holland
  • 11Duffus
  • 5Bush

Substitutes

  • 10Alabi
  • 14Roberts
  • 18Williamson
  • 20Arthurs
  • 23Wakefield
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay23135544232144
2Sutton United20124436181840
3Hartlepool2212373223939
4Eastleigh2210753223937
5Notts County20113626151136
6Stockport2210663021936
7Wrexham2310583026435
8Boreham Wood229672621533
9Altrincham249692930-133
10Maidenhead United209563028232
11Aldershot2394103233-131
12Halifax228683629730
13Bromley218673326730
14Solihull Moors199372419530
15Chesterfield198383123827
16Woking217592526-126
17Yeovil2275103135-426
18Dag & Red217592028-826
19Wealdstone2064102844-1622
20Weymouth2254132234-1219
21King's Lynn1953112139-1818
22Barnet2033141647-3112
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

