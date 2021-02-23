National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 8Comley
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 5Parry
  • 7Coley
  • 14Ince
  • 19Upward
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo
  • 9Blissett

Substitutes

  • 2Wiltshire
  • 12Keetch
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 17Smith
  • 22Kelly

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 4Sendles-White
  • 15Anderson
  • 8Rees
  • 7Rowe
  • 12Whittingham
  • 23Colombie
  • 10Kandi
  • 30Miller
  • 14Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 9Bettamer
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 13Hall
  • 20Edser
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay23135544232144
2Sutton United20124436181840
3Hartlepool2212373223939
4Eastleigh2210753223937
5Notts County20113626151136
6Stockport2210663021936
7Wrexham2310583026435
8Boreham Wood229672621533
9Altrincham249692930-133
10Maidenhead United209563028232
11Aldershot2394103233-131
12Halifax228683629730
13Bromley218673326730
14Solihull Moors199372419530
15Chesterfield198383123827
16Woking217592526-126
17Yeovil2275103135-426
18Dag & Red217592028-826
19Wealdstone2064102844-1622
20Weymouth2254132234-1219
21King's Lynn1953112139-1818
22Barnet2033141647-3112
23Dover1531111235-2310
View full National League table

