Maidenhead United v Aldershot Town

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:00AldershotAldershot Town
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 24Massey
- 3Wells
- 8Comley
- 16Sheckleford
- 5Parry
- 7Coley
- 14Ince
- 19Upward
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
- 9Blissett
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 12Keetch
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 17Smith
- 22Kelly
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 4Sendles-White
- 15Anderson
- 8Rees
- 7Rowe
- 12Whittingham
- 23Colombie
- 10Kandi
- 30Miller
- 14Nouble
Substitutes
- 6Lyons-Foster
- 9Bettamer
- 11Panayiotou
- 13Hall
- 20Edser
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match details to follow.