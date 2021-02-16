Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross was last capped for Scotland in May 2009

Euro 2022 qualifying: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: AEK Arena, Larnaca Date: Friday, 19 February Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba and follow live coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic midfielder Natalie Ross is "grateful" for the chance to play for Scotland again, nearly 12 years after her last cap.

The 31-year-old is in the squad for the two remaining European Championship matches with Cyprus and Portugal, with Scotland unable to qualify.

And she is hopeful of adding to her 11 caps, the last of which came in May 2009.

"It was a bit of a surprise, but what a privilege," said Ross.

"I would love to play but just to be involved again, back in this environment... I'm over the moon."

Ross has not played competitively since December, with the SWPL currently suspended with no date yet announced for its return.

She admits the situation is understandable but frustrating, and concedes that sharpness might be an issue.

Furthermore, Scotland are under new stewardship, with Stuart McLaren in interim charge following the December departure of Shelley Kerr.

However, McLaren would not be drawn on whether he wants the job permanently after these two games, which will be in Cyprus due to the current travel restrictions.

"The sole focus absolutely is on Friday, initially," he said. "We've also done certain preparations for the Portugal game next Tuesday. Personally, I'm not looking beyond the two matches."