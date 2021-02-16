Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Tyrhys Dolan has given Blackburn exciting midfield options, along with loanee Harvey Elliott, John Buckley and Joe Rothwell,

Winger Tyrhys Dolan has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old is the second of Tony Mowbray's young midfielders to commit their futures to Ewood Park, following John Buckley's new deal on Monday.

Dolan has scored four goals in 23 games for Rovers since arriving on a free transfer from Preston North End.

There is also the option of a further year for the Manchester-born wide man when the deal expires in June 2024.