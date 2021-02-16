Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester City have been drawn against Fiorentina and Chelsea will play Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League.

Both Women's Super League clubs will play the first leg of their ties at home in early March, before the away return legs a week later.

Atletico, who have knocked Man City out in the past two seasons, will this year face WSL champions Chelsea.

Holders Lyon have been drawn against Danish club Brondby.

The two-legged ties will be played on 3-4 and 10-11 March.

Women's Champions League last-16 draw in full

Wolfsburg (GER) v LSK Kvinner (NOR)

Barcelona (ESP) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)

Rosengard (SWE) v St Polten (AUT)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester City (ENG) v Fiorentina (ITA)

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Paris Saint Germain (FRA)

Lyon (FRA) v Brondby (DEN)

Chelsea (ENG) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

