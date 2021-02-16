Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Oli McBurnie became a favourite among Swansea fans after joining the club as a teenager in 2015

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has offered to pay for the funeral of Swansea City fan Mitchell Powell.

Father-of-one Powell died earlier this month aged 26 after battling a heart condition.

Former Swansea striker McBurnie did not know Powell but heard his story through friends at his old club.

"It was devastating to hear of Mitchell's passing, especially leaving behind a young family," McBurnie said.

"Some of the boys who I'm still close with down there (at Swansea) told me of the situation and I couldn't sit back and do nothing.

"Mitchell was a big Swansea fan and everyone who I have spoken to said he was a lovely guy.

"I felt I could help make it a little easier for his family and friends without too much effort. I want to offer my condolences and best wishes to everyone who knew Mitchell."

Season-ticket holder Powell was known for his fundraising work and was close to a number of Swansea's staff.

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper dedicated his side's victory over Norwich City on 5 February to Powell.

"We have lost one of the Jack Army in awful, tragic circumstances, and as a football club our heart goes out to the family," he said.

McBurnie, 24, joined Sheffield United from Swansea - where he remains a favourite among fans - in a deal worth up to £20m in August 2019.

The Scotland international made his name at the Welsh club having come through their development squad, scoring 26 goals in 62 appearances to earn his move to the Blades.