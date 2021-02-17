Spanish La Liga
LevanteLevante1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Levante 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Deflected Llorente strike earns La Liga leaders a draw

Diego Simeon
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are six points clear at the top of La Liga

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Levante, offering further hope to nearest challengers Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Levante went ahead through Enis Bardhi's calm finish, after Jorge de Frutos raced clear.

Atletico levelled shortly before the break with a speculative shot from Marcos Llorente, which took a heavy deflection.

A second draw in three league games leaves Atletico six points clear.

They are now on 55 points, six ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and with a game in hand. Barcelona are third on 46.

Line-ups

Levante

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Fernández
  • 20Miramón
  • 15Postigo
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 19Clerc
  • 18de FrutosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHidalgoat 82'minutes
  • 5RadojaSubstituted forDuarteat 45'minutes
  • 12Malsa
  • 11MoralesSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 70'minutes
  • 9MartíSubstituted forNunes Vezoat 82'minutes
  • 10BardhiSubstituted forRochinaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hidalgo
  • 3García Aranda
  • 6Duarte
  • 7León
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 16Rochina
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 25Doukouré
  • 34Cárdenas

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 42mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 6KokeSubstituted forTorreiraat 81'minutes
  • 24VrsaljkoSubstituted forKondogbiaat 45'minutesBooked at 51mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 8SaúlBooked at 26mins
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forSequeiraat 66'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 81'minutes
  • 9Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 27Camello
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Levante 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Levante 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

  3. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).

  6. Post update

    Dani Gómez (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Clerc (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorge Miramón with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Rubén Rochina replaces Enis Bardhi.

  12. Post update

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Saúl Ñíguez is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Son replaces Jorge de Frutos.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Rúben Vezo replaces Roger Martí.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Ángel Correa.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Torreira replaces Koke.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid22174145143155
2Real Madrid23154441192249
3Barcelona22144449212846
4Sevilla22143532161645
5Real Sociedad23108537201738
6Villarreal2381233224836
7Real Betis23103103138-733
8Granada238692738-1130
9Celta Vigo237882934-529
10Ath Bilbao2284103226628
11Levante2361073233-128
12Osasuna2367102231-925
13Valencia235992832-424
14Getafe2366111729-1224
15Cádiz2366112039-1924
16Alavés2357112034-1422
17Eibar2349101926-721
18Real Valladolid2349102234-1221
19Elche213991931-1218
20Huesca23210111833-1516
View full Spanish La Liga table

