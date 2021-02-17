Match ends, Levante 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at Levante, offering further hope to nearest challengers Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Levante went ahead through Enis Bardhi's calm finish, after Jorge de Frutos raced clear.
Atletico levelled shortly before the break with a speculative shot from Marcos Llorente, which took a heavy deflection.
A second draw in three league games leaves Atletico six points clear.
They are now on 55 points, six ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and with a game in hand. Barcelona are third on 46.
Line-ups
Levante
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Fernández
- 20Miramón
- 15Postigo
- 4Suárez Pier
- 19Clerc
- 18de FrutosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHidalgoat 82'minutes
- 5RadojaSubstituted forDuarteat 45'minutes
- 12Malsa
- 11MoralesSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 70'minutes
- 9MartíSubstituted forNunes Vezoat 82'minutes
- 10BardhiSubstituted forRochinaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hidalgo
- 3García Aranda
- 6Duarte
- 7León
- 14Nunes Vezo
- 16Rochina
- 21Gómez Alcón
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 25Doukouré
- 34Cárdenas
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 42mins
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 6KokeSubstituted forTorreiraat 81'minutes
- 24VrsaljkoSubstituted forKondogbiaat 45'minutesBooked at 51mins
- 14Llorente
- 8SaúlBooked at 26mins
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forSequeiraat 66'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 81'minutes
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 18Felipe
- 20Machín Pérez
- 27Camello
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Levante 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Dani Gómez (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Clerc (Levante) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorge Miramón with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rubén Rochina (Levante) left footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Substitution, Levante. Rubén Rochina replaces Enis Bardhi.
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Saúl Ñíguez is caught offside.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Substitution, Levante. Son replaces Jorge de Frutos.
Substitution, Levante. Rúben Vezo replaces Roger Martí.
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Ángel Correa.
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Lucas Torreira replaces Koke.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).