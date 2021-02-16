Last updated on .From the section Irish

Carrick Rangers are now four games unbeaten in the Irish Premiership after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with 10-man Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Michael O'Connor put the hosts ahead on 17 minutes when his low free-kick went straight into the bottom corner.

Glenavon remained on top but had Sean Ward dismissed on 50 minutes for a handball from Alex Gawne's shot.

Caolan Loughran dispatched the spot kick to give Niall Currie's men a well-earned point.

Gary Hamilton's side had the better of the early play and winger Peter Campbell hit the post from the edge of the area.

Lee McNulty's close range header landed on the roof of the net but the Lurgan Blues made the breakthrough when O'Connor's low free-kick from the left evaded everyone in the area and nestled in the bottom corner.

O'Connor, Conor McCloskey and Matthew Fitzpatrick all spurned further chances but Glenavon comfortably led at the break despite Carrick winger Jonny Frazer having a penalty appeal waved away by referee Jamie Robinson.

Despite their first-half dominance, Glenavon were soon on the back foot five minutes after the restart. Gawne skipped past the onrushing goalkeeper Craig Hyland and the on-loan Coleraine man saw his shot kept out by Ward.

However the ball clearly struck the defender's hand and Robinson had little choice but to award a penalty and show a red card. Loughran clinically hit the penalty into the top corner to level the contest.

Carrick pressed for a winner and came closest when Hyland tipped Gawne's header over the crossbar but Glenavon nearly snatched the three points when Fitzpatrick's low effort rolled across the face of the goal in the dying minutes.