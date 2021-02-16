Last updated on .From the section Irish

McMenamin scored his first goal for Glentoran after his January switch from Cliftonville

Goals from Conor McMenamin, Hrvoje Plum and Jay Donnelly lifted Glentoran to a first away win of the season as they beat 10-man Ports 3-1 at Shamrock Park.

McMenamin volleyed the Glens into a second-minute lead before Plum doubled the advantage from the spot after Greg Hall was red-carded for a handball.

A Lee Bonis goal briefly offered the Ports hope before Donnelly wrapped up all three points for the visitors.

Glentoran climb to sixth with Portadown slipping to the foot of the table.

While Glentoran were made to wait until the 89th-minute for the breakthrough in the 1-0 win over Cliftonville last time out, they needed only 100 seconds to take the lead at Shamrock Park.

It was a well-worked goal, too, as Plum slotted Robbie McDaid in down the left flank, allowing the striker to pick out McMenamin in the box, the January signing producing a controlled volley to open his account after his move from Cliftonville.

McMenamin, a constant threat on the right wing, then struck a post after more impressive work by Plum.

While the Ports tried to compose themselves, they were dealt a devastating blow when Hall was shown a straight red card for using his arm to block McDaid's goal-bound header.

Plum converted the spot-kick to give the Glens clear daylight after half an hour.

Capitalising on their numerical advantage, the visitors dominated possession and should have scored a third when Jay Donnelly and Plum both passed up gilt-edged chances after Carney's poor goal-kick.

While Mick McDermott's side looked to be comfortable in possession, an error at the back offered fresh hope for Portadown just five minutes after the restart.

Patrick McClean was the culprit as he hesitated on the ball, allowing Bonis to pounce, round Glens keeper Dayle Coleing and slot home to half the arrears.

With the hosts unable to build on Bonis' goal, Glentoran pushed for a third and were rewarded when Donnelly found the back of the net from close-range after another enterprising run from Plum in behind the Ports defence.

With Donnelly's goal taking the wind out of Portadown's sails, Glentoran managed to see the game out comfortably to secure their first league win on the road since January 2020.