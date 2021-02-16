Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine skipper Kane clinched all three points with a sweetly struck second-half goal

Coleraine moved into joint third position in the Irish Premiership after a hard-fought 1-0 derby win over Ballymena United.

Lyndon Kane's second-half goal saw the Bannsiders avenge their defeat by the same scoreline in the season opener.

Kane lashed home a superb shot from the edge of the penalty area, although Ballymena protested that Tony Kane had been fouled seconds earlier.

United had keeper Jordan Williamson sent off in injury time.

The Braidmen drop outside the top six in the Premiership after a third successive league defeat.

After Ballymena had early penalty appeals waved away following a challenge on Paul McElroy, it was Coleraine who came close to breaking the deadlock on nine minutes.

James McLaughlin's deflected shot found the bottom corner of the Ballymena net but referee Tony Clarke correctly spotted that it had got there via the arm of McLaughlin's strike partner Curtis Allen.

McLaughlin again came close on 25 minutes when his header from Evan Tweed's cross came back off the post but the referee's assistant had his flag raised in any event.

Ballymena threatened from a Ross Redman corner with Coleraine skipper Lyndon Kane heading clear from close to the goal-line with Ballymena's Conor Keeley blazing the rebound over.

The home side again threatened near half-time when Shay McCartan cut in from the left and his powerful right-foot shot bounced off the chest of Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane to safety.

McLaughlin had the ball in the net for a second time three minutes after the interval, only to see the effort chalked off once again.

On this occasion the striker looked to have risen cleanly above Jordan Williamson to head home a Gareth McConaghie free kick but referee Clarke adjudged that the goalkeeper had been impeded.

The visitors eventually broke the deadlock on 62 minutes with a goal which also had a degree of contention around it.

As Ballymena attempted to clear following a Coleraine throw-in, Tony Kane looked to be impeded but the loose ball rolled to namesake Lyndon Kane, who lashed home a cracker from the edge of the penalty area with his less-favoured left foot.

The incident prompted a brief melee between players from both sides which ended in yellow cards for Ballymena's Jim Ervin and Coleraine's Stephen Lowry.

Ballymena struggled to find a way back into the game with a late effort from substitute Joe McCready - who shot straight at Deane - the best they could muster.

United's misery was compounded in injury time when goalkeeper Williamson was shown a red card following a challenge on Coleraine's Stewart Nixon near the touchline.