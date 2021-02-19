Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
After two rounds of fixtures without a win, can Amy Irons get back to winning ways in Sportscene Predictions?
This time, The Nine presenter takes on recently-departed Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell in trying to forecast the score of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.
|Amy
|Kettlewell
|Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
|1-1
|1-0
|Hibernian v Hamilton Acad
|1-0
|2-1
|Motherwell v St Johnstone
|0-1
|0-1
|St Mirren v Livingston
|2-1
|1-1
|Rangers v Dundee United
|2-1
|3-0
|Ross County v Celtic
|0-3
|1-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Kettlewell's prediction: 1-0
Hibernian v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Kettlewell's prediction: 2-1
Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Kettlewell's prediction: 0-1
St Mirren v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Kettlewell's prediction: 1-1
Rangers v Dundee United (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Kettlewell's prediction: 3-0
Ross County v Celtic (Sun, 19:30)
Amy's prediction: 0-3
Kettlewell's prediction: 1-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,330
|Pundits
|1,260
|Amy v Pundits
|P27
|W9
|D8
|L10