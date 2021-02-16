Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers
Neil Lennon insists there are mitigating circumstances surrounding Celtic's season that can't be made public. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he and Celtic counterpart Neil Lennon have been texting each other to offer support, with both men under pressure at their clubs. (Daily Record)
Rangers captain James Tavernier is an injury doubt for his side's Europa League last 32 clash with Royal Antwerp. (Daily Record)
Royal Antwerp face an anxious 24 hour wait to see who will be fit for the clash with Rangers, with only 18 first team players fit. (Daily Record)
Celtic defender Shane Duffy says he will prove the doubters wrong after suffering a torrid time in Scottish football. (Sun)