Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Neil Lennon insists there are mitigating circumstances surrounding Celtic's season that can't be made public. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he and Celtic counterpart Neil Lennon have been texting each other to offer support, with both men under pressure at their clubs. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier is an injury doubt for his side's Europa League last 32 clash with Royal Antwerp. (Daily Record) external-link

Royal Antwerp face an anxious 24 hour wait to see who will be fit for the clash with Rangers, with only 18 first team players fit. (Daily Record) external-link