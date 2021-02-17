Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Mark Robinson has been with the club since its infancy in 2004

Mark Robinson has been confirmed as head coach of AFC Wimbledon, following a spell in interim charge after the departure of Glyn Hodges.

He joined the Dons in 2004 and his previous roles include head of youth, academy manager and first-team coach.

He took over after Hodges left on 30 January, and won his first game in charge against Wigan Athletic.

"Mark has made a hugely positive impression," chief executive Joe Palmer told the club website.

"This impact, coupled with his determination and ability to bring about cultural change, gave Mark the edge over the other candidates and we are delighted to give him this chance to show us where he can take us."

Robinson is only the fifth permanent manager since the Dons were promoted to the English Football League under Terry Brown in 2012.

He has a Uefa A coaching licence and helped established several of the club's first-teamers at academy level.

"Everyone knows how I feel about AFC Wimbledon," Robinson said. "And I am absolutely thrilled to be given this opportunity at the club that is the greatest story in football; a club with a great heritage and the best supporters in the country."

The Dons are currently 20th in the table, above the League One relegation places on goal difference only.