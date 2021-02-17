Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has been "let down" by five players who have breached Covid regulations.

Gerrad confirmed Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear are self-isolating.

The players will be fined, with the club "in dialogue with the SFA and government moving forward to find the solution in terms of those boys".

"I am trying to move forward and focus on the important things," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

More to follow.