Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Gareth Bale has started two Premier League games for Spurs this season and made five appearances off the bench, including at Manchester City

Gareth Bale is not playing regularly for Tottenham because "he's towards the end of his career", according to the on-loan Real Madrid forward's agent.

Wales international Bale, 31, rejoined Spurs from Spanish champions Real in September on a season-long deal.

However, he has since started just two of 22 Premier League matches.

Asked about Bale's lack of minutes, his agent, Jonathan Barnett, said: "He's towards the end of his career. Really, you have to ask Mourinho that."

Manager Jose Mourinho last week said a social media post by Bale - which read "good session today" - was a "contradiction" with reality as he was left out of Tottenham's incredible 5-4 FA Cup defeat at Everton a day later.

The Welshman was not introduced until the 71st minute, with Tottenham already 3-0 down to Manchester City, on Saturday.

Barnett added: "When they say, 'What's happened to him?' - he's won more trophies abroad than any British player in history.

"He's done very well financially, and he has enough money for the rest of his life. He has a very good lifestyle, so that is what has happened to him."

Bale, who joined Spurs from Southampton in 2007 before his then world record £85m move to the Bernabeu in 2013, has won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.