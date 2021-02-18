Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Europa League: Royal Antwerp v Rangers Venue: Bosuilstadion Date: Thursday, 18 February Kick-off: 20:00 Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

For many of a certain age, the name Royal Antwerp will be synonymous with Manchester United during a 15-year stint as the English giants' partner club.

Hibernian captain David Gray and former Scotland international Phil Bardsley joined the likes of John O'Shea and Jonny Evans in early career loan spells in the Flemish city renowned for its diamond industry.

Sadly for fans of the club, it hasn't sparkled for a long time.

Cup Winners' Cup finalists in 1993, Antwerp were beaten 3-1 at Wembley by Nevio Scala's exciting Parma side, but since then not a whole lot has happened. Apart from relegation and years of underachievement.

Antwerp is Belgium's most populous city, but has spent a long time in the footballing doldrums since the club's domestic cup win in 1992. The last of their four titles came even further back in 1957.

Anderlecht and Club Brugge have largely ruled the roost since, with Genk and Standard Liege weighing in now and again. But, for Antwerp, the trophy cabinet has been collecting dust for quite some time.

However, as Franky Vercauteren's side prepare to welcome Rangers to northern Belgium, there are flickers of something of a renaissance of 'The Great Old'.

Sitting second in the Belgian top flight, albeit 13 points adrift of champions Brugge, they are on course for their highest finish since 1975.

As for their first crack at the Europa League proper, it is going very nicely. Just ask Jose Mourinho.

Antwerp narrowly lost out on top spot to Tottenham Hotspur in their group, but did take their scalp in a 1-0 win at home in what will serve as a warning to Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard.

Players to watch

Jordan Lukaku

The younger brother of Romelu and cousin of Celtic's estranged left-back Boli Bolingoli, the 26-year-old is a Belgium international himself and is on loan from Italians Lazio. He was out of favour at the time his parent club was being beaten twice by Celtic in last season's competition.

Birgir Verstraete

Defensive midfielder who won his solitary cap for Belgium in a friendly thrashing of Scotland at Hampden Park in 2018. He is also on loan at Antwerp from German side Cologne, whom he joined last season from Gent.

Pieter Gerkens

Played international level up to and including under-21s with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Jason Denayer and Leander Dendonker. Gerkens had mixed results against Celtic in the Champions League when he was with Anderlecht, starting both their 3-0 home defeat and 1-0 away win.