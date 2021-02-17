Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester sit top of the Women's Championship table after turning professional last year

A number of Leicester City players have been fined by the club after breaking coronavirus protocols while attending a party last weekend.

BBC Sport understands up to 10 members of the women's first team attended a party hosted by one of their players.

Several of the men's under-23s squad are also believed to have attended, alongside two players from Women's Super League side Birmingham City.

Around 20 people are believed to have been at the party.

It is understood Birmingham's players have been suspended from all club activity for 10 days, including training, playing matches and contact with other members of the squad. They will self-isolate for five days before taking a coronavirus test.

Leicester City, the Women's Championship leaders, are believed to have fined several players but are expected to return to training this week as normal, providing they test negative for Covid-19 first.

The Foxes are expected to play Birmingham in a friendly match this weekend during the international break.

A Leicester City spokesman said: "The club was extremely disappointed to learn of this breach, which had the potential to undermine the extensive work of club staff to provide our professional teams with safe environments in which to train and play.

"Moreover, such behaviour undermines the national effort in which our communities continue to play their part, making daily personal sacrifices to control the spread of the virus.

"It is in this context that we set high behavioural standards for our personnel which, in this instance, have not been met. Our response to the matter will be concluded internally."

It is believed no other player bubbles at Leicester City have been compromised.

BBC Sport has contacted Birmingham City for a comment.

In January, there was a fall-out after a number of players from WSL clubs Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal travelled to the United Arab Emirates.

At the time of the trip, Manchester was in tier three, meaning foreign travel was permitted but not advised by the government.

United boss Casey Stoney said she was "sincerely sorry" for giving her players permission to travel to Dubai over the festive period, with her apology coming after her side's WSL game at Everton was postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

Similarly, Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro said the three players who travelled had apologised after their match against Aston Villa had to be postponed when one of them tested positive.

Manchester City's extra-time Continental Cup quarter-final defeat by Chelsea was put back by a week because of a rise in Covid-19 cases at the club, while their WSL fixture against West Ham was also delayed.

Leicester's next competitive fixture is at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, 28 February, while Birmingham host Manchester City on the same day (both 14:00 GMT kick-offs).