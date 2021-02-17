Leicester winger Harvey Barnes says being in the England squad for this summer's European Championship is the "motivation" for Three Lions players.
Barnes has been in excellent form for high-flying Leicester, with 12 goals and three assists so far this season.
"Everyone can see the strength in depth and quality England have, so it's not an easy task for anyone," said Barnes.
The Foxes face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday (17:55 GMT).
Brendan Rodgers' side are third in the Premier League, and have also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will host Manchester United.
Barnes, who won his one England cap to date against Wales last October, trails Leicester's top scorer Jamie Vardy by just two goals.
"Over the past 12 months or so, I've been really happy stats-wise," he said. "Improving my numbers on goals and assists is something I identified before the start of the season.
"As an English player, the European Championship has to be a motivation, to make sure you're in that squad at the end of the season.
"As long as I can keep my club form as good as it has been, and keep improving for the rest of the season, hopefully I'll give myself the best possible chance of that."
Team news
Leicester have plenty of injury concerns heading into the tie, especially at full-back.
Ricardo Pereira will remain at home as his workload is managed following his return from a long-term knee injury and Timothy Castagne is out with a hamstring problem.
James Justin will have an operation on his damaged anterior cruciate ligament on Thursday.
They will also travel without forward Ayoze Perez after he suffered a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday, while centre-half Wesley Fofana is another who is out with a hamstring injury.
Match stats
- Leicester City will be the sixth different English side that Slavia Prague have faced, after Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea. Slavia have only won one of their 11 matches against these sides, beating Leeds 2-1 in the 1999-2000 Uefa Cup quarter final second leg.
- Leicester City have won just one of their past seven away matches in European competition (D2 L4), beating AEK Athens in the group stages of this season's competition.
- Slavia Prague's most recent knockout tie in major European competition saw them lose both legs against Chelsea in the 2018-19 Europa League quarter-finals.
- Since beating Glenavon home and away in the Cup Winners' Cup first round in 1961-62, Leicester have won just one of their following 10 knockout stage matches in major European competition (D3 L6), defeating Sevilla in a Champions League tie in 2016-17.
- Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his past three matches in major European competition, equalling Kenneth Keyworth's run for the club in 1961-62. No Leicester player has ever scored in four straight games at this level.