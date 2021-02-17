Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba for their Europa League last 32 first leg against Real Sociedad.

The game is being held in Juventus' Allianz Stadium in Italy because of restrictions on travellers from the UK entering Spain.

Midfielder Pogba has a thigh problem.

"Pogba is starting treatment. It will be a few weeks definitely. He won't be playing in February that's for sure," said boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Teenage winger Amad Diallo, a £19m signing from Atalanta, has been registered in United's Europa League squad and could make his debut.

Real Sociedad are fifth in La Liga and have former United winger Adnan Januzaj in their team.

"I love United a lot," the Belgian, 26, said. "They're my favourite club, and even to this day I watch every single game of theirs because I love the club.

"Obviously, when I saw that I would have to play against United, it was a bit of a weird feeling. But at the end of the day I want to play them and try to beat them, to show them also what they have missed."

Solskjaer said: "We have got to be very good to beat Real Sociedad. They are probably the hardest non-seed we could have got."

United - who dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group - have lost six of their last nine games with Spanish clubs.

"That is down to the level of teams we are playing against," said Solskjaer. "Spanish teams are good. We don't go into games worrying but we will have to perform."

