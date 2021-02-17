Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich won last season's Champions League

Bundesliga boss Christian Seifert has condemned some of the clubs behind the European Super League idea as 'poorly managed cash-burning machines'.

Seifert added he believes an expanded Champions League would do less harm to football across the continent.

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted to signing the club up to the concept before resigning.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is also known to be one of the major instigators behind the plan.

BBC Sport has been told some of the wider support for the concept is dwindling, while it is anticipated plans to reform the Champions League and other European competitions from 2024 will be put before Uefa by the end of next month at the latest.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Seifert said it was "incredible" that during a decade of unprecedented financial growth at the top end of the game, some clubs remained "desperate" for more money.

"It is obvious the drivers come from other countries; Spain," he said. "Whenever these discussions come up, you hear the same names. But are they looking for a new and more exciting competition, or is it a desperate search for more money?

"The brutal truth is a few so-called super clubs are poorly managed cash-burning machines, who were not able to come close to a sustainable business model.

"Every few years they threaten Uefa and try to create pressure to force Uefa to give them more money, but they will burn this money like they have done the last 10 years."