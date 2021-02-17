Last updated on .From the section Newport

Forest Green and Newport County drew 1-1 earlier in the season

Newport County's home League Two home game against Forest Green Rovers has been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

County had been scheduled to face Forest Green at Rodney Parade on Saturday, 20 February.

But the game will now take place the following day with a 13:00 GMT kick off due to forecasted adverse weather conditions.

The EFL approved the request to reschedule the game after the two clubs had agreed to the switch.