Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal's 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads this season

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has denied the club took a commercial decision to stand back from Mesut Ozil's comments on the treatment of Uighur Muslims in China.

In December 2019, former Arsenal player Ozil, who is Muslim, called the Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution".

Arsenal distanced themselves from the comments at the time, saying they were "apolitical as an organisation".

"I don't think it's fair to say we took a commercial view," said Venkatesham.

"I know it is how it has been reported but I don't think it is fair to say it."

Although Ozil did play for the club again, the episode appeared to damage his standing at the club and he spent a long period on the sidelines before joining Turkish club Fenerbahce on a free transfer in January.

Speaking during a session on diversity at the FT Business of Football summit on Thursday, Venkatesham was challenged on how the club appeared to stand back from Ozil, which many felt was down to the club and the Premier League's commercial interests in China.

"We were asked for comment around the situation, predominantly we were asked for a comment in China but it was generally," he said.

"Our position was it was a statement the player made in an individual capacity.

"There wasn't a commercial driver behind that, it was simply being clear it wasn't Mesut making a club statement, it was him making one in an individual capacity, as is his right."

Racist abuse becoming 'normalised'

Venkatesham also said social media abuse being directed at players and officials was "the biggest problem in the game at the moment".

A number of professional footballers have been subjected to abusive online messages in recent weeks.

Premier League referee Mike Dean also notified police after his family received a number of threats, including death threats and abusive messages.

It was suggested to Venkatesham that Arsenal did have the option of remaining silent on the issue as other clubs have done.

As one of the few senior football executives from an ethnic minority background, he is able to speak on matters of inclusivity with particular resonance.

And, on the day Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah became the latest player to suffer social media abuse, Venkatesham said the game was at a crossroads.

"This is probably the biggest problem in the game at the moment," he said. "You can't underestimate the impact social media abuse can have on individuals.

"Of course, we provide support and psychologists but I don't want to be providing support or writing another release saying how disgusted we are about players being abused on social media.

"Unfortunately, we are getting to the point where, increasingly, this type of abuse of black footballers is becoming normalised. It is 2021.

"We have to use this as a wake-up call. Together we need to solve this. If we don't, I worry about the path we are heading on."