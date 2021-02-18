Last updated on .From the section Wales



Interviews will begin next week as Wales seek a successor to Jayne Ludlow to lead the women's national team.

Around 60 applicants have been whittled down to a shortlist for first stage interviews, while the final applicants will be interviewed again in March.

It is understood all the candidates who are under consideration have the UEFA Pro Licence for coaching as well as considerable managerial experience.

Ludlow departed last month from a role she had held since 2014.

The Football Association of Wales had promised a "thorough recruitment process" to select the 42-year-old's successor.

Ludlow, who is the only manager to have taken charge of more than 50 Wales women's matches, left having taken Wales close to major finals qualification in their last two campaigns.

The role for Ludlow's successor will be altered to ensure there is more time to focus on the senior side.

Ludlow oversaw all of Wales' age-grade sides, but that will not be the case going forward, with the national team boss having responsibility for the senior side only.