Accrington and Northampton players clashed in the 85th-minute of their game on 6 February

Accrington and Northampton have each been fined £2,500 by the Football Association after a melee in the 85th-minute of their League One game.

Players clashed following a challenge which saw Stanley's Joe Pritchard sent off in the draw on 6 February.

Both sides admitted the charge though Accrington unsuccessfully contested the penalty at a subsequent hearing.

Stanley midfielder Sean McConville was banned for four matches for a separate violent conduct charge in the game.