The Scottish Premiership split is looming and it's so tight at the wrong end of the table in a scrap to avoid relegation that looks like it will go down to the wire.

Hamilton are doing what Hamilton do at this time of year, while Kilmarnock continue to drop and Ross County could do with a boost, but all three face difficult tests over the weekend.

At the top, will Rangers return to stingy domestic defence mode after a high-scoring night in Europe?

Let's have a look at what's in store...

Goal-shy rivals vie for precious points at Pittodrie

"We're there to be shot at with that stat, it's not comfortable," said Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on Wednesday following a sixth successive game without a goal.

Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie on Saturday on the worst run of any Premiership side this season, losing seven on the spin and failing to score in six of those.

A high-scoring thriller looks unlikely. However, both will view the fixture as a potential turning point.

The midweek 1-0 loss at Celtic Park keeps Aberdeen in fourth, four points behind Hibernian, while Kilmarnock are slipping closer to trouble as just one point covers the basement trio.

Recent history certainly favours the hosts, who have lost just one of their last 27 league meetings with the Ayrshire side (W21 D5), who have not managed to score in six of the most recent seven of those.

New Rugby Park boss Tommy Wright has overseen two 1-0 defeats so far but can boast a decent record against Aberdeen during his time at St Johnstone, where has was unbeaten in his past three league visits to Pittodrie (W2 D1).

Can Anderson inspire Accies at in-form Hibs?

One Aberdeen striker who is scoring is Bruce Anderson, with two goals in four outings since joining Hamilton on loan.

The 22-year-old, who endured a less than successful spell at Ayr United in the first half of the season, will be looking to net for the third game running at Easter Road.

And Accies' tails will be up after draws with Rangers and St Mirren either side of a thumping derby win at Motherwell.

All three of those matches came after Hibs' 2-0 victory at home to Aberdeen, with momentum checked by last weekend's postponement in Dingwall.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet scored twice in a 3-2 win when Accies were last at Easter Road

Home form has been an issue for the team from Leith, with that success over Aberdeen just a fifth win in 14 attempts.

But it did make it two from three on their own patch as they seek a fourth consecutive top-flight victory for the first time since October 2018. Incidentally, the fourth match in that sequence under Neil Lennon was a 6-0 shellacking of the Accies.

With influential midfielder Joe Newell fit again, Jack Ross has healthy competition for places, evidenced by a strong bench in recent weeks, which has included Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous following deadline day interest in the duo.

Nisbet has three goals in two wins against Accies this season but may have to wait for his chance to break back into a team that is ticking over nicely.

Will Rangers roll on without Tavernier?

European hangovers? Not a problem for Rangers this season, winning every domestic game following an impressive run to the top of Europa League Group D.

There were a couple of thrillers with Benfica along the way but nothing quite like last night's chaotic 4-3 win in Antwerp, during which captain James Tavernier was lost to an early injury.

Tavernier has started every league game this season and, with 11 goals and nine assists, has been hugely influential for Steven Gerrard's side, who have conceded just one goal at home in the Premiership this season. Yes, one.

With such a miserly defence, scoring once is often enough. In five of their past six league outings Rangers have done precisely that, with their most recent home games both ending 1-0 against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, making it a perfect 14 wins from 14 so far.

Leon Balogun will fill in at right-back since Nathan Patterson is in the doghouse for his breach of Covid-19 regulations and fatigue may be a concern after a goal-blitz in Belgium but will the home side face much pressure on Sunday?

Shankland has been kept quiet in two games against Rangers this season

Dundee United were tonked 4-0 in Govan back in September but put up a better fight at Tannadice in December, going down 2-1 and might have felt hard done by after a first-half booking for Alfredo Morelos was bumped up to a two-game ban for violent conduct.

Morelos is back from another suspension this weekend to add more firepower for the hosts, while Lawrence Shankland will be in good spirits after scoring three goals in back-to-back wins for United but may need something special to unlock the Rangers defence.

Do Celtic have motivation to maintain winning streak?

With foaming discontent giving way to a brooding apathy among many supporters as they trail in Rangers' wake, Celtic have clocked up five successive wins without much fanfare.

To match their best run in the league this season, Neil Lennon's men need two more and they will be strong favourites against the division's bottom side on Sunday evening.

There have been recent reminders of what made them champions for so long - four goals at Kilmarnock and St Mirren and a determined comeback at St Johnstone - but Wednesday's 1-0 against Aberdeen was a drab affair, with too many players looking low on enthusiasm.

John Hughes began his Ross County reign with a 2-0 defeat at Celtic Park that left his side four points adrift.

Having picked up 10 points in 10 games under Hughes (3W 1D 6L), the Highlanders find themselves at the foot of the pile again but only one point behind Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

County have had a fortnight to lick their wounds following an eighth home loss of the Premiership season at the hands of United, when they were once again undone from a corner. With 13 league goals conceded in this fashion, it is a glaring weakness that must be addressed.