Hernandez started just two games for Aberdeen this season

Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez is to join Atlanta United on loan for the new MLS season.

The 23-year-old Venezuela international moved to Pittodrie on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2020, with Norwegian club Stabaek receiving a reported fee of £800,000. external-link

However, he has played just six times for the Scottish Premiership side.

"Ronald has been great to work with, but he made several sacrifices while in Scotland," said manager Derek McInnes.

"Because of visa restrictions due to the pandemic, he had not seen his wife or young daughter in almost a year until he was given compassionate leave in December. The lasting impact of that should not be underestimated."

Aberdeen have forged a partnership with Atlanta United, with the American club's philanthropist owner Arthur Blank investing £2m in the Scottish Premiership outfit when Georgia-based Dave Cormack became chairman at the end of 2019.