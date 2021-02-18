Last updated on .From the section Southend

Ricky Holmes scored once in his 11 appearances for Northampton Town earlier this season

Southend United have signed experienced winger Ricky Holmes on a deal until the end of the season.

Holmes, 33, has made 11 appearances for Northampton Town this season after signing an "appearance-related" deal with the Cobblers in November.

The former Oxford United, Charlton and Sheffield United player was released by the League One club in January.

He has been training with Southend for the past two weeks and could make his debut against Bolton on Saturday.

