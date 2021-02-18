Troy Deeney: Watford captain sidelined with Achilles injury
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Watford striker Troy Deeney is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles injury.
Deeney, 32, picked up the injury in the goalless draw with Coventry at St Andrew's on 6 February.
The Championship promotion hopefuls have said he will have another scan in two weeks and have not put a timescale on how long he could be out for.
In the meantime he will wear a plastic boot to help with the initial healing process.
"I'm not going to be around until I'm out of that boot, but as soon as I can get to the games I'll be doing what I would expect a captain to do; being as big a support as I can be to the gaffer and the lads," he told the club website.