Troy Deeney: Watford captain sidelined with Achilles injury

Last updated on .From the section Watford

Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney has scored seven goals in 18 appearances this season

Watford striker Troy Deeney is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an Achilles injury.

Deeney, 32, picked up the injury in the goalless draw with Coventry at St Andrew's on 6 February.

The Championship promotion hopefuls have said he will have another scan in two weeks and have not put a timescale on how long he could be out for.

In the meantime he will wear a plastic boot to help with the initial healing process.

"I'm not going to be around until I'm out of that boot, but as soon as I can get to the games I'll be doing what I would expect a captain to do; being as big a support as I can be to the gaffer and the lads," he told the club website.external-link

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport