Jeffrey's Sky Blues can move up to fifth place in the table with a win over Crusaders

Irish Premiership: Ballymena United v Crusaders Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Friday, 19 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey says he expects Crusaders to have "all guns blazing" in Friday's Irish Premiership clash at the Showgrounds.

Crusaders have had all week to prepare for their trip to the Sky Blues after Saturday's defeat by Carrick Rangers.

But Jeffrey, who is without several first-team players for Friday's game, says he is relishing what he knows will be another "very difficult" test.

"They will come here all guns blazing, make no mistake," said Jeffrey.

"We know the size of the challenge, it's going to be very difficult, but we're looking forward to it and the group we put out will certainly give it their best."

Ballymena go into Friday's meeting with the Crues on the back of three straight defeats, the most recent of which saw the Braidmen edged out 1-0 by rivals Coleraine on Tuesday.

The Crusaders match will be Ballymena's fifth outing since the Irish Premiership returned from its two-week, pandemic-enforced hiatus at the end of January.

But while Jeffrey admits the games are "taking their toll" on his squad, he believes the current schedule is needed in order to keep the league going with this season's calendar having been heavily disrupted by the pandemic and weather-related postponements.

"We're battered and bruised," added Jeffrey.

"The games are certainly taking their toll. We're appraising ourselves of who will be available and fit to play.

"But this is absolutely no gurning match because we are privileged to be back playing, so this is part and parcel of the challenge to get the league up and running, and to keep it going.

"There is a good spirit and heart among the boys - there's still a frustration from Tuesday because they felt we were at least worth a point.

"But there's no point looking backward, we have to look forward."

Ross Glendinning will return to the Ballymena line-up on Friday with Jordan Williamson suspended

Jeffrey will be without Jordan Williamson for the visit of Crusaders after the goalkeeper was sent off in the defeat by Coleraine.

Williamson's absence will, however, open the door for Ross Glendinning, who failed to secure a move away from the Showgrounds in January after asking to be placed on the transfer list due to a lack of first-team football.

Jeffrey described Glendinning's attitude during his spell out of the line-up as "absolutely immense".

"What I say to the players is that you have to be ready for when the opportunity comes," Jeffrey said of Glendinning, whose last league outing came in Ballymena's defeat by Crusaders in November.

"You don't know how it will happen - it could be through someone else being injured, suspended or not playing well.

"Jordan being out opens the door for Ross to come back in and I've got to say that during this period, Ross' attitude has been absolutely immense.

"If you were to speak to our goalkeeping coach Darren Fox, he would say that Ross, if anything, has pushed himself even harder, just to demonstrate that he's hungry and he's up for the fight.

"Now we'll see how ready and prepared he is."