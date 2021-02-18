Kyril Louis-Dreyfus: Sunderland takeover completed by 23-year-old Frenchman

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (centre) attended Sunderland's EFL Trophy semi-final win over Lincoln on Wednesday

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has become Sunderland chairman at the age of 23 after his takeover was approved by the English Football League.

The Frenchman is the son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus and becomes the youngest chairman in English football.

Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald will keep a minority shareholding.

"Kyril's commitment, acumen and integrity convinced us to accept his proposal," Donald said.

"His vision and desire to bring success back to Sunderland was obvious from the outset and his bid is the one that we feel gives the club the best chance of long-term success and sustainability."

An agreement was reached for Louis-Dreyfus to buy a controlling interest in Sunderland in December, but the League One club had to wait for the EFL to give the deal the green light.

It ends a protracted sale by former Eastleigh owner Donald, who became the club's majority shareholder when he bought the Black Cats from Ellis Short in May 2018.

Donald had been trying to sell the Black Cats for more than a year and stepped down as chairman in July.

Louis-Dreyfus acknowledged that there are "challenges to overcome" due to the "current landscape facing football" but said there was cause for optimism.

"I am proud to become a custodian of this esteemed institution, but I also recognise the significant responsibility that comes with it," he said.

"I am confident that together we can weather the present storm and put solid foundations in place to bring sustainable and long-term success to the club."

Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori will also retain a minority shareholding alongside Donald who said the club was now debt free.

Sunderland are seventh in League One, a point outside the play-offs, and reached the final of the Papa John's Trophy on Wednesday with a penalty shootout victory over Lincoln.

  • Kyril is a bright guy who has studied sport administation, went to Harvard etc plus his family have previously owned teams in Europe and the money came from trading grains and oilseeds (nothing wrong with that). Good luck to him and Sunderland. I still remember fondly that win over Leeds in the Cup Final

  • Sunderland jusqu'à ce que je meure

  • Good luck to them. Speaking objectively, the 2 chancers only wanted to use the club to make a quick buck promoting it, then selling it on. They're too dumb, and failed. If this guy runs it soundly, they'll be promoted within a couple seasons, and still with Premier League infrastructure. It'd be good to see a positive story in NE football. NUFC fan.

  • Nepotism

  • Two words from the report jump out..."debt free" !

  • You live and learn, he hasn't yet lived so there's a lot to learn and football clubs are just money pits, so best of luck, your going to need it

  • Correction:
    "Kyril's [money] convinced us to accept his proposal,"

  • Good luck Sunderland

  • Wonder how much of the money came from FIFA's 2006 Bid slush fund?

  • Remember what happened to Middlesbrough ?

  • He's taken his Football Manager addiction to a new level

  • If I owned a club when I was in my 20s the first thing I would do would be to make myself the new centre forward, in fact, sod it, I am now in my 60s and I would still bring myself on as sub if we were losing. Watch this space... "Louis-Dreyfus owns, manages, and plays".

  • Enjoy division three

  • £££££££££££££££££££££££££££ it talks

  • Whereas up the road at St James Park, Steve Bruce has enrolled in a Maths A level course to work out the best way to get 3 points in a game of football. He heard there was a maths term called Pi abd got all excited

  • A 23 years old Chairman. What could possibly go wrong?

  • The old boys club continues. Just look at who his dad is.

    • SCDFanatic replied:
      What do you mean by that?

  • An extremely difficult job, even before covid it's a big stadium that is empty most weeks and no global fan base ti generate income. Good luck to him .

