Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Raith Rovers and Dundee will feature in BBC Scotland's latest live Friday night games in March.

Inverness, who have only played three times in 2021, host Raith Rovers on Friday 12 March.

Bottom of the table Alloa Athletic will be at home to Dundee a week later on Friday 19 March.

Both matches will kick off at 19:45 GMT.