Paddy McNair has made 33 appearances for Middlrough this season

Middlesbrough have won their appeal against defender Paddy McNair's red card in Tuesday's win over Huddersfield.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the 81st minute for a challenge on Terriers forward Juninho Bacuna.

The Northern Ireland international would have missed three games.

Boro boss Neil Warnock told BBC Radio Tees after the game that he thought the decision to send McNair off was "baffling" and "amazing".