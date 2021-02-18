Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Barry Bannan started his career with Premier League side Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old Scotland international has made 221 league appearances for the Owls since joining from Crystal Palace in August 2015.

Bannan, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of this campaign, was made club captain at the start of the season.

The Owls are 22nd in the Championship, one point adrift of safety.