Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv1Club BrugesClub Bruges1

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Bruges

Line-ups

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bushchan
  • 94KedzioraSubstituted forKaravaevat 81'minutes
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 4Popov
  • 16MykolenkoBooked at 90mins
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10ShaparenkoBooked at 28minsSubstituted forShepelevat 73'minutes
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 14de PenaSubstituted forRodriguesat 72'minutes
  • 41BesedinSubstituted forSupryahaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Shepelev
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Rodrigues
  • 23Ferreira Pereira
  • 30Vanat
  • 34Syrota
  • 35Neshcheret
  • 71Boyko
  • 89Supryaha
  • 99Duelund

Club Bruges

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 88Mignolet
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 5Kossounou
  • 44Mechele
  • 18RiccaBooked at 32mins
  • 8DirarSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 70'minutes
  • 25Vormer
  • 3Balanta
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 21OkerekeSubstituted forBadjiat 69'minutes
  • 29DostSubstituted forDe Cuyperat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Fofana
  • 22Horvath
  • 27Badji
  • 28van der Brempt
  • 55De Cuyper
  • 93Fuakala
  • 94Engels
  • 95Servais
  • 97Van den Keybus
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KyivAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, Club Brugge 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, Club Brugge 1.

  3. Booking

    Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Club Brugge. Maxim De Cuyper replaces Bas Dost.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).

  6. Post update

    Vladyslav Supryaha (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Clinton Mata.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

  9. Post update

    Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Youssouph Badji following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssouph Badji (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vladyslav Supryaha replaces Artem Besedin.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Karavaev replaces Tomasz Kedziora.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Youssouph Badji.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bas Dost (Club Brugge).

  18. Post update

    Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Mykola Shaparenko.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Gerson Rodrigues replaces Carlos de Pena.

