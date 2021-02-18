Dynamo Kyiv v Club Bruges

Match ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, Club Brugge 1.
Line-ups
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bushchan
- 94KedzioraSubstituted forKaravaevat 81'minutes
- 25Zabarnyi
- 4Popov
- 16MykolenkoBooked at 90mins
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10ShaparenkoBooked at 28minsSubstituted forShepelevat 73'minutes
- 15Tsygankov
- 29Buyalskiy
- 14de PenaSubstituted forRodriguesat 72'minutes
- 41BesedinSubstituted forSupryahaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Shepelev
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 20Karavaev
- 22Rodrigues
- 23Ferreira Pereira
- 30Vanat
- 34Syrota
- 35Neshcheret
- 71Boyko
- 89Supryaha
- 99Duelund
Club Bruges
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 88Mignolet
- 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
- 5Kossounou
- 44Mechele
- 18RiccaBooked at 32mins
- 8DirarSubstituted forvan der Bremptat 70'minutes
- 25Vormer
- 3Balanta
- 90De Ketelaere
- 21OkerekeSubstituted forBadjiat 69'minutes
- 29DostSubstituted forDe Cuyperat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Fofana
- 22Horvath
- 27Badji
- 28van der Brempt
- 55De Cuyper
- 93Fuakala
- 94Engels
- 95Servais
- 97Van den Keybus
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, Club Brugge 1.
Booking
Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Maxim De Cuyper replaces Bas Dost.
Post update
Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).
Post update
Vladyslav Supryaha (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Clinton Mata.
Post update
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Post update
Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ignace van der Brempt (Club Brugge) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Youssouph Badji following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssouph Badji (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Vladyslav Supryaha replaces Artem Besedin.
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Oleksandr Karavaev replaces Tomasz Kedziora.
Post update
Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Youssouph Badji.
Post update
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.
Post update
Foul by Bas Dost (Club Brugge).
Post update
Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Mykola Shaparenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Gerson Rodrigues replaces Carlos de Pena.