Marissa Callaghan (right) is one of the most experienced players in the NI squad

International friendly: England v Northern Ireland Venue: St. George's Park Date: Tuesday, 23 February Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan believes Tuesday's friendly with England is "the perfect game" to prepare for April's Euro 2022 play-off.

Kenny Shiels' side will take on the Lionesses in their sole friendly before the two-legged qualifier.

England, ranked sixth in the world and 43 places above NI, will be playing their first friendly in a year.

"If we want to play in a European Championship then we need to play the best," said midfielder Callaghan, 35.

Callaghan admits facing England will be "a huge challenge" but says Northern Ireland will stick to the brand of football they know.

Shiels introduced a more expansive style after being introduced as boss for the qualifying campaign.

Heavy defeats by Norway at the start of the group looked bleak but two impressive draws against Wales before maximum points from matches against Belarus and the Faroe Islands saw Northern Ireland reach a first-ever play-off.

"It's a massive game against one of the best teams in the world. It will be challenging but the staff will have us prepared," added the Cliftonville midfielder.

"We won't change our style in terms of ball retention and how we do that. We are realistic and know we will need to keep it tight but we will set up so we can get the best out of our players.

"We are looking forward to April and the play-offs are the target. What better opposition to play than one of the best teams? We could get someone like Switzerland in the play-off and we need to be prepared."

Callaghan made her senior Northern Ireland debut in 2010

Several key players are unavailable for selection for work reasons or injury which has meant 16-year-old defender Ella Haughey and 19-year-old goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford have been drafted into the senior squad for the first time.

"It's really exciting for a lot of the younger girls," said Callaghan. "It will be a great opportunity to go over and experience staying there, the set-up, the pitches and playing against the best in the world. That is why we play the game.

"We are going to learn from it, no matter what happens. I think it is the perfect game to get us ready.

"We will be able to look at a lot of our strengths and weaknesses to get us prepared for April, which is the big one.

"There is so much confidence, both individually and collectively, and it is an exciting time ahead of the play-offs in April."