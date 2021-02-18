Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Dixie Robinson will take temporary charge of Dungannon Swifts until the end of the season after Kris Lindsay left the club by mutual consent.

The Stangmore Park outfit are bottom of the Irish Premiership table on goal difference behind Portadown.

However there will be no relegation this season due to the cancellation of the Championship.

Lindsay, 37, became the Swifts' manger in September 2019 after Rodney McAree moved to Coleraine.

The Swifts have won three games out of a possible 17 this season and drew 1-1 with Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

"Kris has been a pleasure to work with over the last couple of years. I'm disappointed it hasn't worked out with him for the long term with Dungannon Swifts," said Swifts chairman Keith Boyd.

"I've made a friend in football with Kris and we would welcome him back to Stangmore Park at any time. I wish him well for the future."