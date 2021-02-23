In a glittering career, Graeme Souness played for a Liverpool side that won 14 trophies, claimed cups in Italy and Scotland, and earned over 50 caps for his country.

That threw up all manner of possibilities for his best team-mates XI.

Here, the former Rangers player and manager makes his selection.

Goalkeeper - Ray Clemence

He was rock solid, extremely agile, extremely brave and extremely aggressive. That's maybe a word you wouldn't associate with him but when he came out, he was taking the ball, the player, everything. He was quite ruthless. He was world class, Liverpool's greatest ever goalkeeper.

Defenders - Richard Gough, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson

All three can run like the wind. Goughy, an out-and-out warrior, not the silkiest on the ball. Hansen was like a midfield player playing at the back. In the old-fashioned telephone boxes, if he was with you and he had the ball you couldn't get it off him. His technique was ridiculous.

Lawro just had everything. He was another warrior. He was a bit like Gough in a sense that he liked to feel - not in a nasty and dirty way - but he liked the physical contact. When he was going for a ball with someone, you saw them shorten their stride. He just enjoyed the physical clattering into people, and he could play as well.

If ever you want an example of a partnership, just watch how good Lawro and Hanson are in the 1984 European Cup final, my last game. They were playing against Francesco Graziani, three World Cup winners from Italy, a couple of Brazilians and they never got a sniff.

So that back-three, good luck playing against them if you're a striker. You ain't getting any joy if you get in a race. You ain't getting any joy if you want to take them on physically.

Midfielders - Sammy Lee, Terry McDermott, Ronnie Whelan, John Robertson

Ronnie Whelan to sit, because that's what he did. Terry Mac, people wouldn't assume he was a great player, but I'd put him as a great player. He had a wonderful technique and the most ridiculous engine.

On the right I've got Sammy Lee, who was not the most technically gifted but an absolute worker and would do that wing-back job in the modern game no problem - up and down and chip in with goals.

On the left, the most underrated player of my generation, John Robertson. I'm leaving out Ray Kennedy for him and Kennedy was a ridiculously good player. Robbo was easily Nottingham Forest's best player when they won the European Cup and the league a couple of times.

He was someone that when you looked at him you thought he's not very fit, carrying a bit of weight, shuffled around. I can think of one game, we played New Zealand in the World Cup in 1982, and I can remember after an hour I'm blowing, and I'm looking at him and he's still bombing up and down the line and I'm thinking, how can he do that?

And Robbo was a truly world-class footballer. If he'd played for Liverpool or Arsenal, he would be revered countrywide, Europe-wide, maybe even worldwide, whereas right now it's only people in Nottingham.

Forwards - Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish, Lionel Messi (wildcard)

Rushie would play through the middle. I'm working on the premise that we're going to have a lot of the ball and play a high line.

Kenny was a very special player, very intelligent, very brave, got goals, creator of goals, saw passes that only a few of the best players see. And the word warrior is not associated with Kenny, but he certainly was one.

For my wildcard, I'm going for Messi. He is a magician. I'd call him the greatest that's ever kicked a ball. My son James is 21 and for the last 10 years I've been saying to him, "James, enjoy this time, Messis and Ronaldos don't come along every generation."

Who is the next Messi? Who is the next Ronaldo? There isn't one! Messi just does things that get you off your seat time and time again more than anyone else.