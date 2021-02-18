Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Borna Barisic (right) scored two penalties as Rangers defeat Royal Antwerp in Belgium

Steven Gerrard says he is "concerned" after injuries to James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe marred Rangers' 4-3 Europa League win over Royal Antwerp.

The pair were forced off during Rangers triumph, Tavernier with a knee injury and Roofe with a calf problem.

Rangers scored twice in the last seven minutes to win a staggering first leg of the last-32 tie in Belgium.

"James never comes off if he doesn't have to so that is a concern," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"Let's just hope the scan news is more positive than negative.

"Kemar's got another calf injury, which is a concern. He's getting too many of them at the moment so we might get someone to look at that in particular."

Gerrard's side led, then equalised twice, before Borna Barisic's second penalty snatched the win with two minutes of regulation time remaining.

Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent also netted for the Scottish Premiership leaders, who remain unbeaten in the Europa League this season and have lost just once in 41 games.

"I'm waiting on my heart rate to come down," said Gerrard. "It's a crazy game to analyse right now but I've got to credit the players' character.

"Defensively we weren't at our best. But it's very difficult to win away from home in Europe so I've got to give credit to the boys.

"We said to them at half time not to panic. Even if the game stayed at 2-1 we still had the away goal.

"I thought we didn't play the first half at full throttle. I thought we had opportunities to hurt this team but we weren't taking them."