Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Irving replaces Michael Smith.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 2DuffyBooked at 30mins
- 6Devine
- 24Deas
- 16Harper
- 4WelshBooked at 36mins
- 8CarsonBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAllardiceat 66'minutes
- 17Storey
- 7KeatingsSubstituted forTodorovat 78'minutes
- 12MacGregorSubstituted forMacKayat 57'minutes
- 11Sutherland
Substitutes
- 18Allardice
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- 25Nicolson
- 27MacKay
- 28Hyde
- 77Todorov
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1GordonBooked at 52mins
- 2SmithSubstituted forIrvingat 80'minutes
- 28Popescu
- 26Halkett
- 21KingsleyBooked at 32mins
- 16Halliday
- 18McEneff
- 29KastaneerBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGnanduilletat 45'minutes
- 14NaismithSubstituted forWalkerat 62'minutes
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 6Berra
- 7Walker
- 9Gnanduillet
- 13Stewart
- 19Irving
- 31Henderson
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces James Keatings.
Post update
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
James Keatings (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Scott Allardice replaces David Carson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Danny Devine.