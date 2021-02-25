Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2DuffyBooked at 30mins
  • 6Devine
  • 24Deas
  • 16Harper
  • 4WelshBooked at 36mins
  • 8CarsonBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAllardiceat 66'minutes
  • 17Storey
  • 7KeatingsSubstituted forTodorovat 78'minutes
  • 12MacGregorSubstituted forMacKayat 57'minutes
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 18Allardice
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 27MacKay
  • 28Hyde
  • 77Todorov

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1GordonBooked at 52mins
  • 2SmithSubstituted forIrvingat 80'minutes
  • 28Popescu
  • 26Halkett
  • 21KingsleyBooked at 32mins
  • 16Halliday
  • 18McEneff
  • 29KastaneerBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGnanduilletat 45'minutes
  • 14NaismithSubstituted forWalkerat 62'minutes
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 6Berra
  • 7Walker
  • 9Gnanduillet
  • 13Stewart
  • 19Irving
  • 31Henderson
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Irving replaces Michael Smith.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Nikolay Todorov replaces James Keatings.

  3. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel MacKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian).

  15. Post update

    James Keatings (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inverness CT. Scott Allardice replaces David Carson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Danny Devine.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts18123344202439
2Dunfermline167632618827
3Raith Rovers157352923624
4Queen of Sth176382535-1021
5Dundee145542627-120
6Inverness CT154742319419
7Arbroath174671420-618
8Morton164661420-618
9Ayr154562020017
10Alloa1734101938-1913
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories