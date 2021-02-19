Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Connor Roberts also scored the winning goal in Swansea's 1-0 away win at Nottingham Forest this season

Swansea City goalkeeper Freddie Woodman says Connor Roberts' late winner against Nottingham Forest was a result of extra hot sauce the defender eats.

The 25-year-old's goal handed a third straight win to the Swans, who are unbeaten in nine league matches.

And Woodman, on loan from Newcastle, believes the Wales defender's love for hot sauce is partly responsible.

"We were saying in the changing room it's because of the hot sauce he's been having," said Swans goalkeeper Woodman.

"I think it's called Black Out sauce, no one can handle it, it's the hottest thing I've ever had and he just brushes it off like it's nothing, credit to him for that.

"It's at the training ground, I think he has it at home as well. Naughts [team-mate Kyle Naughton] brought the sauce in and he loves it.

"Connor never stops running, gets in the box, and has a great spring.

"He reckons he only scored because of it."

Like the sauce, Swansea's form is also hot right now, in no small part down to Woodman and the Welsh club's impeccable defensive record.

The Swans have conceded just 15 league goals in 28 games this season, with the 23-year-old keeping 16 clean sheets in the process.

That figure already matches last season's record, set by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Woodman is nine behind Paddy Kenny's Championship record of 25, set back in the 2010-11 season for Queen's Park Rangers.

Swansea's club record is currently set by former goalkeeper Dorus de Vries, who kept 24 the season before Kenny's record.

Woodman says Swansea coach Alan Tate, who was part of the defence which reached 24 clean sheets with De Vries, is not afraid to mention the record to him.

"Tate reminds me every single day about that and how he did it," said Woodman.

"At the moment it would be nice to get to Tatey's record because it's an unbelievable achievement.

"We always say as a group they must have done unbelievable to get to 24 clean sheets."

No table talk at Swansea

Freddie Woodman has spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea City from Newcastle United

Victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday moved the Swans to within a point of automatic promotion, with two games in hand over Brentford and Norwich.

Manager Steve Cooper has said throughout the season that his side are not focused on the table.

"We're doing well and remaining humble, which is something which comes from the gaffer," said Woodman.

"Something I've taken from the manager is he's only thinking about the next game.

"That's what I've done, it's Huddersfield next and that's what I'm focusing on.

"It's another game and I'm super excited to keep playing, when they get called off I'm absolutely gutted, sat at home bored."