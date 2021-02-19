Last updated on .From the section Celtic

James Forrest has scored five goals in 35 appearances for Scotland

Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Celtic Venue: Victoria Park Date: Sunday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Despite a hitch in his recovery from injury, James Forrest should be fit for the summer's delayed Euro 2020 finals, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The Scotland winger, 29, has missed more than four months of action after ankle surgery.

Lennon explained that Forrest may even be in contention for a place in his squad before Celtic host Premiership leaders Rangers on 21 March.

"We want him to come back right, to hit the ground running," said Lennon.

"He's had a wee bit of a setback in terms of his rehab. We're keeping an eye on it. He's been out for a long time and it's been a real body blow for him and for us.

"I can't give you a timescale on it but it shouldn't be too far in the near distant future.

"We're hoping he might begin back training next week and, if that's the case, he might need a week or two to get adjusted to the cardiovascular work that's involved in that - and then you'll see him in squads again."

Asked whether David Turnbull has done enough to be considered for a place in the Scotland squad this summer, Lennon said that was a question for national manager Steve Clarke.

"He's done very well, considering it's his first season with the club," he said of the uncapped 21-year-old, who has scored seven goals from midfield since December.

"There's room for improvement, no question. He had a long time out with his knee injury but he's come back fantastically well and he's certainly made a huge contribution and we're hoping that continues.

"We're delighted with what we are seeing from David and if that's enough for the Euros we'll be delighted to see that as well."

Lennon's side, who are 15 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, visit bottom side Ross County on Sunday.