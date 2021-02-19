Last updated on .From the section Newport

Michael Flynn has been manager of Newport County since 2017

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says his players' mental state through the Covid-19 lockdown has been "a factor" in some team selections this season.

The Exiles face a busy schedule, and Flynn fears injuries could add to the difficulties of coping with a lockdown.

The County boss hopes the decision to move their League Two game with Forest Green Rovers to Sunday will help.

"If players are going to be picking up injuries now it is going to be a lot tougher than normal," said Flynn.

"That affects their mental state of mind as well.

"It's a big black hole and you don't want anybody getting sick off the back of playing too much, I say sick because I mean mentally as well."

Asked if he had left players out because of their mental state, Flynn said: "I would say that has been some of the reason, it has been once or twice.

"I take it as a compliment because the players are comfortable telling me this, all I can do is be there to support them."

Flynn also said the lockdown had added to his responsibilities as a manager.

Newport striker Kevin Ellison is the club's mental health ambassador and players wore t-shirts in support of mental health day earlier in the season.

"You have to be much more than just a manager these days, its everything," he said.

"Part groundsman, part weather forecaster, psychologist, mentor, coach, father however you want to explain it, there is so much more to do these days.

"I am relishing it because if you can add all these other skill sets to your own box of tools you will not only become a better coach but a better person."

Newport's fixture against second-placed Forest Green Rovers has been pushed back nearly 24 hours to 13:00 GMT on Sunday in an effort to avoid inclement weather conditions.

The following midweek game against Walsall has also been moved back by one day, and will now take place on Wednesday, 24 February at an earlier time of 17:30 GMT.

Flynn said: "We are running out of weeks to reorganise games, I think the only spare week we have now is the international break.

"There is no guarantee we will have international call ups but we could not take that risk.

"It gives everybody a little bit more time to get the pitch playable, so it's the best thing all round for us and Forest Green."

Newport will welcome back defender Liam Shepherd against Forest Green following his three match ban for a red card against Harrogate, while winger Kevin Ellison is also fit for selection.