Irish Premiership - Linfield v Coleraine Venue: Windsor Park Date: Saturday, 20 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; Coverage of the day's other matches on Radio Ulster's Sportsound, with text updates and goal clips on the BBC Sport website

Stephen Lowry will go into Saturday's match away to Linfield aiming to make up for what he described as the Blues' easiest win over Coleraine in years.

The Bannsiders midfielder was hugely disappointed with how his side performed when they lost 2-0 to David Healy's men at home in November.

Coleraine are on a nine-game unbeaten run and sit eight points behind Irish Premiership leaders Linfield.

"Saturday is huge as we are trying to close the gap on Linfield," he said.

"We probably need the three points more than them do to be honest. Going back to that game against Linfield last year, it was probably the easiest game they have had against us in a long time.

"We just were not at it that day and they did a really professional job on us. We were in a bit of a rut at that time but now we have got back to working hard and doing the things that we are good at.

"I'm sure Oran might remind us about it in his team-talk beforehand. Linfield were good that day and we weren't. We have generally done quite well at Windsor, but it is always a hard place to go."

'Next few games will tell a lot'

Lowry rejoined Coleraine in 2018 after a successful spell at Linfield

That November defeat came in the middle of a five-match run without a win for the Bannsiders, but they go into the Windsor Park encounter on Saturday having won seven and drawn two of their last nine games.

Oran Kearney's side are in fourth place in the table after Tuesday night's win over Ballymena United, but former Linfield midfielder Lowry is not sure if they can be classed as title contenders currently.

"To be honest I don't know if you could call us title contenders right now or not," he continued.

"We certainly have the players and are good enough to challenge for the title, but we have not got close enough to the top of the table so far.

"I think the next few games will tell a lot, when all the teams have played each other twice the table will be shaping up. It's a bit of a melting pot at the minute, and it could go either way."

'Linfield looking solid'

Lowry is a former Linfield player, as are a number of his team-mates as well as manager Oran Kearney and assistant manager Willam Murphy.

The 34-year-old, who said his body is coping well with the routine of two matches a week, believes going to Windsor Park will always be a big occasion - even without supporters in the ground.

"I am sure all our players are looking forward to it - I know I certainly am. It is still Linfield at Windsor, even if there will be no fans there but I think a lot of the players have got a lot more used to playing in front of no fans by now.

"Linfield look really solid. I've seen a few of their games recently where they maybe haven't been playing at their best but are still getting results. They have a lot of good players who can hurt you, and a lot of options.

"I know what it is like from being there and what the expectations at the club are. There is no doubt they are the favourites to win the league so if we can go there and get a good result that would put us in a good position going forward."

In Saturday's other fixtures, Carrick Rangers are at home to Glenavon, Cliftonville host Larne, Dungannon Swifts travel to Portadown and Warrenpoint Town entertain Glentoran.