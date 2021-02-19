Last updated on .From the section Irish

Friday's match was to be played at the Showgrounds but will now take place at Seaview on Saturday

Friday night's Irish Premiership match between Ballymena United and Crusaders has been postponed after a pitch inspection at the Showgrounds.

The game will now be played at Seaview, the home of Crusaders, at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Friday's match was called off after a pitch inspection at the Ballymena venue following persistent rain.

A pitch inspection will take place on Saturday morning ahead of Warrenpoint Town's match against Glentoran.

There are four other Irish Premiership fixtures scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Carrick Rangers are at home to Glenavon, Cliftonville host Larne, Dungannon Swifts travel to Portadown and league leaders Linfield are at home to Coleraine.