Jordan Pickford played against Manchester City in the week

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says "nothing will be carried over" from October's Merseyside derby when Liverpool host Everton on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the season with a knee injury he suffered in a tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 draw.

Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara was also injured in a challenge that saw Richarlison receive a late red card.

"It was an important day for sure," Klopp said on Friday.

"Nothing will be carried over. A week later, two or three when we got the diagnosis for Van Dijk, it is good we didn't play Everton straight away again. Let me say it like this.

"But that's long gone. Now we just don't think about it, but it is still a derby and that's enough to be motivated."

Van Dijk, a key figure for Klopp's side since joining from Southampton for £75m in January 2018, required surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament injury following the rash challenge by Pickford

Liverpool have been plagued by injuries as their Premier League title defence has faltered, with the Reds winning just twice in their past 10 league games and losing each of their last three following a 3-1 defeat by Leicester on Saturday.

They go into the derby at Anfield sixth in the English top flight, one place and three points above Everton, but off the back of an encouraging 2-0 first leg victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Klopp confirmed Naby Keita is in contention to return at Anfield, but fellow midfielders Fabinho and James Milner, and forward Diogo Jota, are "getting closer but not enough for the weekend".

Another potential concern for Klopp is the form of goalkeeper Alisson, who was at fault for goals against Leicester and Manchester City in the champions' past two league games.

"He is so focused in games and I am not one second worried," Klopp said on the Brazil international. "He hasn't had the best of times but the Leipzig game was a good one to get back to where we are now.

"My confidence [in Alisson] - nothing has changed. We are all human and he showed that in the last two games."