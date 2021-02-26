Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich32207545252067
2Brentford32179659342560
3Watford32179643232060
4Swansea30178538191959
5Reading32156114437751
6Cardiff321471148341449
7Bournemouth321310946321449
8Barnsley31146113635148
9Middlesbrough32137123734346
10Stoke32111293735245
11Millwall3291673128343
12Bristol City32133163243-1142
13QPR301010103034-440
14Nottm Forest331010132832-440
15Preston32124163442-840
16Blackburn31116144537839
17Derby32108142533-838
18Luton31108132435-1138
19Huddersfield32106163847-936
20Coventry32810142943-1434
21Birmingham32710152340-1731
22Rotherham3085173341-829
23Sheff Wed3197152135-1428
24Wycombe3158182351-2823
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport